Zimbabwe starts administering China’s Sinopharm vaccines

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has started giving out COVID-19 vaccines to become one of just a handful of African countries to embark on an inoculation campaign. The southern African country is using China’s Sinopharm vaccines after a batch of 200,000 doses was donated by the Chinese government. Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga volunteered to receive the first jab at a hospital in the capital, Harare, on Thursday. Vaccination campaigns are just starting to be launched across Africa, a continent of 54 countries and 1.3 billion people. The continent has more than 3.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure that’s believed to be a significant undercount.