After trailing at half La Crescent girls take down Southland

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After a competitive start, the La Crescent girls took down Southland despite trailing heading into the second half.

The game was competitive out of the gates between the Rebels and the Lancers.

After leading 11-9, Southland went on a 9-0 run after a couple buckets and Olivia Mathies hit a three. They led 16-11 and after another bucket, they found themselves up 7 after trailing.

That run didn't last for long though as La Crescent's Piper Walton drilled a three and they grabbed another bucket to make it a four point game.

The next two possessions La Crescent put up shots that didn't fall but their offensive rebounding saved them and added four more points.

The score was 18-23 at half with Southland in the lead but La Crescent pulled out the win at home, 55-47.