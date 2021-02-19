Air Quality Alert until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Air Quality Alert until SUN 3:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Monroe County
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST SUNDAY…
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 300 PM CST Sunday, February 21. This advisory affects people
living in Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau,
La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon
Counties.
Due to stagnant air increasing fine particle concentrations, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people,
individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone
engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of
time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov