Air Quality Alert until SUN 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST SUNDAY…

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air

Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect

until 300 PM CST Sunday, February 21. This advisory affects people

living in Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau,

La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon

Counties.

Due to stagnant air increasing fine particle concentrations, the air

quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE

GROUPS level. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people,

individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone

engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of

time.

For more information on current air quality, please see:

https://airquality.wi.gov