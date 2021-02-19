Aquinas defeats Mondovi in a nail biter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The one seeded Aquinas boys defeated five seeded Mondovi at home in a nail biter as the Buffaloes put up a fight on the road.

The five seeded Mondovi Buffaloes were not going down without a fight. They led by five early in the second half after Wyatt Falkner laid it in for two points. It was 32-27 but not for long.

Aquinas took their first lead in over seven minutes after Joseph Savoldelli went on a fast break and finished the bucket. The Blugolds led by one, 33-32.

Less than a minute later, Mondovi took the lead again. Laken Brion made a move in the paint and finished the shot to make it 34-33 Mondovi. But not long after, Aquinas began to take over.

After another fast break by Savoldelli and some free throws, Aquinas was up eight. They held on to the lead and Mondovi wasn't able to come back despite a great effort. They missed a few shots down the stretch and Aquinas won it 45-37.