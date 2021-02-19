Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine government official says President Alberto Fernández has asked his health minister to resign after a well-known journalist said he had been gotten a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The official said Friday that the president instructed his chief of staff to request the resignation of health minister” Ginés González García, who is in charge of the government’s COVID-19 strategy. The scandal erupted when pro-government journalist Horacio Verbitsky said he called the minister to request a Sputnik V vaccine and was given one in the Health Ministry on Thursday.