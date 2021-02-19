Global stocks higher after weak US jobs, economic data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures are mostly higher after disappointing American jobs and economic data. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai and Hong advanced. Tokyo retreated. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight decline. The U.S. government reported applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to avoid cutting President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion aid package, arguing the economy is in a “deep hole” despite signs of improvement.