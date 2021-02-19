Changing weekend weather

Cold weather loosens its grip...

Thursday was a step in the right direction. Afternoon highs were in the teens to middle 20s. These were still below normal, but the trend is pointing up.

Flurries today...

A few very light flurries are possible today, but don’t expect accumulations, and we may see some peeks of sunshine from time to time. Highs will be slightly cooler in the teens to lower 20s.

Temperature trends...

Highs will be trending upward for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach into the middle to upper 20s in a few spots, and we will see plenty of sunshine. Beware of slushy snow on some roads and sidewalks. Readings will continue into the lower 30s for Sunday, and even warmer air will follow.

Sunday snowfall…

A low pressure area will bring a good chance of snow on Sunday, and it appears that the center of the storm will move closely enough to bring a fresh blanket. There are still uncertainties in the track and available moisture, but it does appear that we will have to shovel snow to end the weekend. Keep it tuned to News 19 for all the latest.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden