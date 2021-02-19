Dani Smith

Producer

Dani is originally from Galesville, Wisconsin. She studied journalism at Winona State University from 2013-2016. Dani went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a minor in Psychology. Dani joined News 19 in January 2020 as a Quintern. She was later hired on as the Daybreak producer and is now producing the 6pm show.

During her free time, Dani enjoys spending time outdoors with her dog, Dolly. She enjoys hiking, fishing, hunting, and golfing. When she is not at the station, Dani bartends part time.

If you have any story ideas for Dani, you can email her at djsmith@wxow.com