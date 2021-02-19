EXPLAINER: Why Spaniards are rioting over rapper’s jailing

MADRID (AP) — Riots broke out in many Spanish cities this week during freedom of speech protests over the jailing of a little-known rapper for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorism. But the issue has now become a hot potato for the country’s coalition government, with the far-left junior partner demanding that the rapper be pardoned — while criticizing police for alleged brutality. Up to a few weeks ago, Hasél, 32, was not quite a household name in Spain. An acid-tongued, anti-establishment rapper, he has had several brushes with the law. Hasél’s case triggered criticism from Amnesty International and spurred a petition by some 200 cultural figures