Federal Reserve sees modest pickup in hiring this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says there’s evidence that hiring has picked up in recent weeks, though the job market remains badly damaged by the pandemic. In its semi-annual monetary policy report released Friday, the Fed says job data compiled by payroll processor ADP indicate that employment improved modestly through early February. It also says that its measure shows that the battered leisure and hospitality industry — which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues — has started adding jobs again. The report will form the basis for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony next week before committees in the House and Senate.