Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will order flags to be flown at half-staff when conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest. The governor made his announcement during a press conference on Friday. Limbaugh died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans have not been announced yet. The governor has previously ordered flags at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.