Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans in dozens of states are moving to restrict access to mail voting after former President Donald Trump’s false insistence that the November election was stolen from him. There have been no significant fraud cases and election experts say the system worked remarkably well during the pandemic, but that has not stopped GOP-controlled state legislatures from Arizona to Georgia from moving to rein in the practice. Even in a Trump stronghold like Florida, Republicans are moving to restrict voting. Trump himself cited Florida as a model of secure voting. The GOP’s moves there show how Trump’s election lies have taken hold of his side of the aisle.