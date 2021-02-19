Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston 5, Ely 1
Holy Family Catholic 8, Hutchinson 2
Kittson County Central 5, Park Rapids 4
Morris/Benson Area 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
New Ulm 6, Minnesota River 1
St. Francis 7, North Branch 2
Thief River Falls 4, Greenway 0
Warroad 10, Crookston 1
Waseca 7, Luverne 1
Wayzata 4, Moorhead 1
White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 2
Windom 16, Fairmont 2
Woodbury 2, Stillwater 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0
Centennial 6, Elk river/Zimmerman 5, OT
Detroit Lakes 7, International Falls 0
Farmington 6, Lakeville North 3
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 2, Crookston 1
Hastings 3, Hopkins/Park 1
Luverne 10, Waseca 0
Mahtomedi 7, Visitation 0
Moorhead 5, Thief River Falls 0
New Prague 2, Delano/Rockford 1
Orono 5, Waconia 0
Roseau 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Windom 8, Fairmont 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/