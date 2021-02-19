Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:57 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston 5, Ely 1

Holy Family Catholic 8, Hutchinson 2

Kittson County Central 5, Park Rapids 4

Morris/Benson Area 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

New Ulm 6, Minnesota River 1

St. Francis 7, North Branch 2

Thief River Falls 4, Greenway 0

Warroad 10, Crookston 1

Waseca 7, Luverne 1

Wayzata 4, Moorhead 1

White Bear Lake 5, Mounds View 2

Windom 16, Fairmont 2

Woodbury 2, Stillwater 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0

Centennial 6, Elk river/Zimmerman 5, OT

Detroit Lakes 7, International Falls 0

Farmington 6, Lakeville North 3

Grand Forks Central, N.D. 2, Crookston 1

Hastings 3, Hopkins/Park 1

Luverne 10, Waseca 0

Mahtomedi 7, Visitation 0

Moorhead 5, Thief River Falls 0

New Prague 2, Delano/Rockford 1

Orono 5, Waconia 0

Roseau 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Windom 8, Fairmont 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

