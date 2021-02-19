Somali security forces fire on protest over delayed election

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Security forces in Somalia’s capital have fired on hundreds of people protesting the delay of the country’s election as at least one explosion was reported at the international airport and armored personnel carriers blocked major streets. The chaos occurred hours after Somalia’s government and opposition leaders said gunfire erupted overnight near the presidential palace. There is no immediate word of deaths. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure as the Feb. 8 election date came and went without resolution of issues related to how the vote is conducted in the Horn of Africa nation.