In New Mexico, Democrats push to preserve abortion rights

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democrat-led Legislature in New Mexico is pushing forward to ensure future access to abortions by considering whether to repeal a dormant ban on most abortion procedures, marking a defiant counterpoint to efforts in some conservative states. New Mexico lawmakers began final deliberations Friday on a repeal of the 1969 statute that has gone unenforced since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right to an abortion. Left in place, the statute could go back into effect if Roe v. Wade is eventually overturned. Abortion bans have been proposed in at least 10 states with Republican-led Legislatures that could test where the high court stands on the issue.