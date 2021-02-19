La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen serenade with more than song to “Save the Center”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Chordsmen announced at the Harry J. Olson Senior Center's Chicken Q fundraiser that they would match all contributions made to the center up to $10,000.

That goal was met.

The fundraiser named "Save the Center" helps staff in their efforts to purchase the center and tidy it up little by little. Most of the donations were from members, a few from the community, and also, as stated above, the Chordsmen.

The center has been around for over 54 years. Donna Wavra, the center's Executive Director, said this place is so much more than a building to host a typical bingo night for seniors.

"When we're fully up and running, we will set up a senior meal program for folks to enjoy at lunchtime," Wavra said. "This will allow people come in actually to share a meal rather than sit at home alone."

Lee Rasch, a member of the Chordsmen, tells News 19 that they have been using the center for 15 years to practice their singing, so naturally, when they had the opportunity to help raise money for the center, they jumped on it.

"We use the center for our rehearsals and some performances," Rasch said. "We get good use out of it, but we know that this is just more than a rental space for us. This is a community resource.

The center provides a "lending-library," where people can take books from the library to read and hand back and then hand back to the center, a coloring area, a game room, a section to purchase homemade cards, and even a large space to practice Tai Chi.

The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen have been serenading the community for 65 years.

