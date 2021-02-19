Families of Beirut blast victims: Judge removal politicized

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s massive explosion in Beirut’s port have denounced a court decision to remove the prosecutor investigating the blast. They say it’s an “execution of justice” by a politicized judiciary. Their statement on Friday says the court’s decision the previous day will delay the investigation. It adds that the new judge will have to read “thousands of papers” in order to get up to speed on what the outgoing judge did over the past six months. Thursday’s decision by the country’s highest court to remove the judge followed legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the explosion.