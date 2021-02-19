Local colaborative offers free commmunity film

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The LaX Waking Up White Collaborative is offering a free public event for the community this weekend.

They will show Part I & II- Amplifying the Voices of Black Youth and their Parents in the La Crosse Area on Sunday, February 21st.

The collaboration saying the event will facilitate discussion and understanding of the film that is intended to amplify the voices of the Black youth and their parents in La Crosse.

This free and public event will run from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.

To register for the film click here.