Man shot to death after breaking into home near Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot to death Thursday night after breaking into a rural home near Ottumwa. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says someone living a few miles east of Ottumwa called 911 to report a man was trying to break into their home. When the man managed to get inside, he was shot by the homeowner. The man was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died. The sheriff’s office says his name will be released later after relatives are notified.