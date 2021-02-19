Man who killed wife and wounded Dallas cops was sex offender

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed his wife and then wounded two Dallas officers during a standoff before killing himself was convicted twice of sexually assaulting people. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a news conference Friday that 57-year-old Sergio Sanchez had “an extensive violent criminal history” and didn’t want to return to prison after he shot and killed his 31-year-old wife, April Lachelle Sanchez, on Thursday. He says Sanchez served 12 years of a 24-year sentence for a 1983 attack and was released in 1996, and that he raped a 15-year-old girl three months after getting out of prison. Authorities say Sanchez called police Thursday to report he had killed his wife. The wounded officers are recovering.