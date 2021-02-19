Moore scores 20 to carry Oakland over Milwaukee 85-81

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jalen Moore had 20 points as Oakland edged past Milwaukee 85-81. Moore shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists. Daniel Oladapo had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oakland. Rashad Williams added 16 points, and Micah Parrish had 14 points and eight rebounds. Josh Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, who have now lost five consecutive games. DeAndre Gholston added 16 points, and Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.