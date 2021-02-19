Skip to Content

Sheriff: Device thrown at Line 3 protest was not explosive

6:59 pm

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspicious device allegedly thrown by a protester at a construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline was not an explosive. Nearby residents who had been evacuated were allowed to return to their homes by Friday evening. Authorities began investigating Friday, and a bomb squad was called after a protester allegedly threw a device then drove away. Workers and roughly 40 residences within a half-mile radius were evacuated and Enbridge shut down its pipelines in the area out of caution. There were no immediate arrests, but state and federal authorities are still investigating. 

Associated Press

