Police: Suspect injured in shootout with Davenport officer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say a suspect has been injured but is expected to recover following a shootout with a Davenport police officer. The Quad-City Times reports that the incident began Thursday morning with a report of an armed robbery. Police developed a suspect in that crime, and just before 6 p.m., a Davenport officer reported that he had spotted a car being driven by the suspect in the earlier robbery. Several police cars then converged on the suspect’s car, and police say the suspect rammed one of the police cars before becoming stuck in a snowbank. Police said that’s when the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, although police have not said who fired first in the shootout.