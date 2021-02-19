States remain split on guns in capitols after armed protests

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In the past year, insurrectionists have breached the U.S. Capitol and protesters have forced their way into statehouses around the country. But the question of whether guns should be allowed in capitol buildings remains political, and states are going in opposite directions. On Thursday, Montana began allowing concealed firearms in the state Capitol for permit holders. Utah passed a law this month allowing people to carry concealed weapons into its Capitol building without a permit. But several states are moving to restrict guns inside their capitols, including Michigan and Washington. A review by The Associated Press found that under half of U.S. states allow guns inside their statehouses in some form.