Vatican projects nearly 50M-euro deficit due to COVID losses

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says it expects a deficit of nearly $60.7 million this year because of pandemic-related losses, a figure that grows to $97 million when donations from the faithful are excluded. The Vatican on Friday released a summary of the 2021 budget approved by Pope Francis and a commission of experts who oversee the Vatican’s finances. Francis particularly wanted to release information about the Peter’s Pence collections from the faithful. They are billed as a concrete way to help the pope in his ministry and charity but are also used to run the Holy See bureaucracy. The funds have come under scrutiny amid a financial scandal over investments by the Vatican’s secretariat of state.