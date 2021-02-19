YouTube removes Ohio committee video, citing misinformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislative testimony made in support of a GOP-backed effort to limit public health orders made by Ohio’s governor was removed from YouTube after the service deemed it contained COVID-19 misinformation. The Google-owned platform says Friday it removed content that was uploaded this week to The Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom channel for violating the company’s terms of services. The video showed an attorney for a citizen group testifying with a number of debunked or baseless claims, including that no Ohioans under the age of 19 have died from COVID-19. That claim has been debunked by state data.