7 men charged in northern Minnesota sex trafficking ring

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say seven men have been arrested and charged in a northern Minnesota human trafficking ring. The defendants, including five from Minnesota, were arrested Wednesday through Friday during an undercover operation. They’re being held in jails in Itasca and Pennington counties. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led the sting in partnership with the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force and Itasca County Sheriff’s Office. The BCA says the men connected with undercover investigators on sex advertisement websites. Many of the charges involve soliciting a person believed to be a minor.