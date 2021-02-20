Accumulating snow Sunday before warmer week

It was another cold start to the day area-wide, but that cold stretch is finally coming to an end. This morning's low of -6 in La Crosse is the 13th sub-zero low this month.



Before we can enjoy temperatures near or above 40, we have to get through some snow. Clouds have settled in Saturday afternoon, and we'll continue to stay mostly cloudy overnight.

Snow chances hold off until early Sunday morning, but will pick up in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota with this system, with isolated higher totals south of I-90 in Wisconsin as well.





Accumulating snow is expected area-wide, and the majority of us can expect totals between 1" and 3". Totals up to 4" are possible in Iowa and Minnesota.

This will be a fairly short duration event, and snow will end by Sunday night. The biggest impacts to road conditions will be late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.



After that, we stay mostly cloudy but dry into Monday, with slight chances for rain or snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. This time period is when we will see warmer temperatures in the upper 30s, with a chance to exceed 40 on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be above average for much of the upcoming week, and the warmest we've seen in more than two weeks.