Aquinas holds off Prescott in Regional Final thriller

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - What a game! Aquinas and Prescott faced off in an electric, Regional Final matchup on Saturday night.

The lead changed about as often as the student sections shouted back and forth. Prescott sophomore Jordan Malmlov made several impressive threes and was the greatest threat to the Aquinas defense. One of the best plays of the night, however, belongs to Aquinas sophomore Collin Conzemius. He had back-to-back offensive rebounds before forcefully putting it back in for two. The game came down to the final minute.

With 90 seconds left, Prescott's Dallas Wallin drained a corner three to make the Blugold lead 1 point. Aquinas junior Quinn Miskowski put the game on ice with two clutch free throws before Aquinas stole it the next play to seal the deal. Aquinas defeated Prescott, 51-44.

Aquinas' Will Skemp led the way with 10 points. The Blugolds advance to Sectionals.