Blair-Taylor boys finds their ticket to state against Whitehall

BLAIR-TAYLOR, Wis.(WXOW)- Blair-Taylor's boys basketball will be headed to state. They would find their win against Whitehall tonight.

Blair-Taylor started off the night strong with a three-pointer from Cain Fremstad.

Whitehall , would try to rally back later in the half as Ian Pank passes to Devon McCune and he put it up to help close the gap. Whitehall trailed 11-7.

Blair-Taylor would continue their scoring streak as Kyle Oblieglo gets the three-pointer in the corner. Blair-Taylor lead 26-12.

Near the end of the half, Kyle Stein would run it down the court to continue Blair-Taylors lead. Stein went on to have 27 points on the night.