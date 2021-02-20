Deal reached in suit alleging James Franco sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that alleged James Franco intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into exploitative sexual situations. Attorneys for the women who brought the lawsuit confirmed Saturday that the settlement had been reached in the class-action suit brought by former students at the now-defunct Studio 4. The lawsuit alleged that Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation.” Franco’s attorneys called the claims false, inflammatory and legally baseless.