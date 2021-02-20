Gronowski’s 3 total TDs help S. Dakota St. top N. Iowa 24-20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed for two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder to Pierre Strong with 19 seconds left, and ran for another to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 24-20. Grownowski, a freshman, was 19-of-29 passing for 194 yards and no interceptions. Strong finished with 91 yards rushing on 22 carries and had six receptions for 31 yards for South Dakota State (1-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). The teams kicked off an unprecedented spring slate of FCS football games after the fall season was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Gronowski led a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped when he rolled to his right and hit a wide-open Strong to give South Dakota State a 24-20 lead with 19 seconds left. McElvain was 19-of-29 passing for 164 yards.