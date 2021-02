HOLMEN, WIS. (WXOW) - Sectional gymnastics took place at the Performance Elite Gymnastics facility on Saturday. Three Holmen gymnasts will advance to state.

Harley Bartles took second with a score of 9.375 in the floor exercise.

Maddi Melby took second with a score of 8.950 on the vault.

Ava Clark took fourth with a score of 8.400 on the uneven bars.

Click here for full results of sectional gymnastics.