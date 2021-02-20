Hudson defeats Verona 4-0, wins Division 1 Championship

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It’s time for the Division 1 Boys Hockey Championship game.

It’ll be seed #4 Verona and seed #2 Hudson facing off. Verona is one of the the only teams that was able to win a championship last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The game started off with high energy, and while shots were made on both goals, Verona spent more time playing defense.

Hudson’s Easton Shultz almost scored with about 10 minutes left in the period, but it bounced off the pipe. Then, a couple minutes later, Carter Mears was able to score, putting Hudson in the lead 1-0.

That goal was followed up by one by Alex Pottratz less than a minute later, bringing Hudson 2-0 over Verona.

Although more shots were taken on both goals, Pottratz had the last scoring drive in the period, and the score remained 2-0 heading into the second period.

Hudson began the second period continuing its offensive dominance, getting many shots on Verona’s goal throughout — but none made it into the net.

On one of the few drives in which Verona had control, it looked as if they scored when Anthony Heinrichs slid with the puck into the net, but after review of the play officials determine there was no goal.

Verona argued that Hudson’s goalie did not have control of the puck to kill the play. You can see the review in the video player above.

By the end of the period Hudson had taken 25 shots, Verona had taken 5.

Similar to the second period, Hudson’s offensive dominance continued in the third. Except, this time instead of making many shots without success, they took fewer and scored.

About five minutes into the period Carter Mears scored for the second time in the game, expanding the lead over Verona.

Verona did not see many opportunities to score, spending most of the period defending their own net. One of their only shots on goal in the period came with just under three minutes left in the game.

Hudson sealed their win with a final goal with just over two and a half minutes left, sent into an open net by Matthew Mauer.