ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Victor Rask and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild, who swept a two-game set with the Ducks. David Backes scored, John Gibson made 24 saves and Anaheim lost its third straight.