Maryland police reform would repeal officer job protections

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — For more than seven years, Tawanda Jones has held weekly vigils to protest the death of her brother, who died after a struggle with Baltimore police in 2013. This year, she hopes the time has arrived for a full repeal of the state’s Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. She believes those protections in state law have shielded officers from responsibility for decades. A package of police reforms in Maryland this year prompted by the death of George Floyd includes a proposed repeal of the first-in-the-nation law implemented in 1974 that has been replicated in other states.