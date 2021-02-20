Minnesota Update: 13.4 percent of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health that nearly three-quarters of a million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 742,760 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota as of February 18. It equates to 13.4 percent of the population. The DHS figures show that 315,284 people, or 5.7 percent, have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

At the county level, 22.9 percent of Houston County residents have received at least one vaccine dose while 9 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In Winona County, 13.9 percent have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 5.3 percent completed the vaccine series.

In the state on Saturday, MDH said there were 884 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

MDH said six of the deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,423 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,035 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Six new cases were reported in Winona County. Houston saw four and Fillmore County had one new case, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 478,157 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,432 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 22,538 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,132,441. The Department reported that about 3,406,347 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 464,504 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

MDH also said a total of 25,426 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,249 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.