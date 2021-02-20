More time at home means more time with loved ones which means more diamond sales for retailers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Since jewelers have been able to reopen, many have seen an increase in diamond sales. Two local shops give some insight as to why that may be.

Both Crescent Jewelers and Rose Jewelers are located in the heart of downtown La Crosse. When the pandemic first began, both were forced to close for some time but after they reopened, their sales seemed to skyrocket.

"We have seen an increase this year from last years," said Crescent Jewelers Manager and Co-owner Shirley Lynn McIlvaine. "We have seen an increase in diamonds in particular. Because people can't travel or spend time with their families, they have come to get things that mean something, something as a keepsake that can be passed down, something that will make someone smile."

Rose Jewelers Manager Jonathan Rose explained that their sales have also increased despite the pandemic.

"What the pandemic has kind of changed and significated is that when it hit, the people that were just in a relationship and everything else, it made them realize the importance of the other person in their life," said Rose. "It made people realize, 'I want to marry this person' and go from there so our diamond sales and engagement ring sales have been up since we have been able to reopen."

McIlvaine also said she believes it's because so many people were spending more time at home with those they love.

"I think with the pandemic and the uncertainty of someone getting ill or someone getting the illness, it's important for people to cherish the people they really love and really go ahead and make that commitment to get together and make a promise to each other," said McIlvaine.

Rose explained that they have also seen an increase in anniversary piece sales.

"Family vacations were cancelled, trips that people have saved a long time for were cancelled so we have seen kind of an uptick in other anniversary pieces as well so it's not just the diamond rings we have seen an increase in sales, but also heart stone pieces and others that people were celebrating large anniversaries and stuff like that," said Rose.

McIlvaine said making a purchase like a diamond ring or piece means something more than just having a beautiful item.

"It means something that they can keep, something they can look at everyday and think that 'this is from that special someone I love,' and it can be to your sister, or mother, or brother, or fiance, girlfriend or boyfriend. It's something that, every time they think about it, even in troubled times, they think about it and it can make them smile so I think that's what made a difference," said McIlvaine. "It can be a luxury, but also something you'll cherish."

Rose said engagement season typically begins late May and runs through until Christmas time so they don't plan on business slowing down anytime soon.

Both shops encourage the community to explore all the beautiful, luxury items they have to offer. Afterall, diamonds are a girls best friend!