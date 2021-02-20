No. 5 Illinois dominates Minnesota 94-63 for 7th win in row

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63. This was the seventh consecutive victory for the Illini. Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals for Illinois, which improved to 15-5 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten. The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points and forced 18 turnovers by the Gophers. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota with 16 points and six rebounds.