No bail for Indian climate activist over farmer protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — A 22-year-old Indian climate activist who is facing sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests has not been given bail and will remain in judicial custody for two more days. An Indian court said Saturday that it will pronounce the bail order on Disha Ravi’s bail plea on Tuesday. Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Ravi was arrested last week for circulating a document on social media supporting ongoing protests by farmers in India. Officials say that the document spread misinformation about the protests and “tarnished the image of India.”