Pearl Street Brewery celebrates 22nd anniversary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pearl Street Brewery in La Crosse celebrated their 22nd anniversary on Saturday, tailgate style with live music and new beers for people in attendance to enjoy.

The Pearl Street Brewery throws an anniversary party every year to show the community thanks for all they do in keeping them in business and to celebrate all their hard work. The outdoor event was moved from the previous weekend to Saturday the 20 due to the cold weather. They held the event outdoors this year so people could stay socially distant and feel comfortable gathering.

The event featured three bands and five new beers that they released the day of the event. They also had hard ciders and other beverages.

Tami Plourde, partner and director of marketing at Pearl Street Brewery explained that this past year hasn't been easy for them so holding this anniversary event was important to them.

"Running a small business is really intense and it takes a lot of work and I really think you should take time out every year and acknowledge that you made it another year," said Plourde. "Obviously we are coming up on the anniversary of a really unusual, crazy year, so we feel especially proud and grateful to be where we are right now."

Plourde explained that it's important to keep dollars in the community which is why they are so grateful for the community and all that they do.

The gates opened at 2 p.m. and the event cost was $10 for anyone interested.