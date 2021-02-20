Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Plaine 61, LeSueur-Henderson 50
Bethlehem Academy 70, Blooming Prairie 49
Crosby-Ironton 71, Proctor 69
Goodhue 48, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47, OT
Rush City 82, Milaca 72
St. Croix Lutheran 53, North St. Paul 46
Stewartville 57, Lake City 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cannon Falls 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44
Fergus Falls 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Minneota 42, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Tri-City United 47
Pelican Rapids 50, Hawley 39
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Triton 38
Proctor 59, Two Harbors 33
Sauk Centre 68, Melrose 37
Spring Lake Park 66, Osseo 54
Underwood 54, Ada-Borup 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/