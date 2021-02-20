Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:02 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 61, LeSueur-Henderson 50

Bethlehem Academy 70, Blooming Prairie 49

Crosby-Ironton 71, Proctor 69

Goodhue 48, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 47, OT

Rush City 82, Milaca 72

St. Croix Lutheran 53, North St. Paul 46

Stewartville 57, Lake City 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cannon Falls 47, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44

Fergus Falls 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Minneota 42, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Tri-City United 47

Pelican Rapids 50, Hawley 39

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Triton 38

Proctor 59, Two Harbors 33

Sauk Centre 68, Melrose 37

Spring Lake Park 66, Osseo 54

Underwood 54, Ada-Borup 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

