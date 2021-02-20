Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
9:02 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Division 1 Section 1=

Regional Final=

Appleton North 56, Hortonville 28

Eau Claire North 53, Eau Claire Memorial 37

River Falls 66, Hudson 61

Division 1 Section 2=

Regional Final=

Kimberly 73, Neenah 65

Menomonee Falls 69, Cedarburg 63

Oshkosh North 87, Fond du Lac 69

West Bend East 56, Beaver Dam 54

Division 1 Section 3=

Regional Final=

DeForest 70, Verona Area 54

Hamilton 82, Arrowhead 74

Janesville Parker 70, Monona Grove 51

Kettle Moraine 63, Mukwonago 62

Division 1 Section 4=

Regional Final=

Burlington 59, Westosha Central 53

Franklin 79, West Allis Central 63

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Kenosha Bradford 66

Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 74

Division 2 Section 1=

Regional Final=

Altoona 59, Somerset 54

Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 54

Onalaska 65, Tomah 48

Rice Lake 63, Amery 41

Division 2 Section 2=

Regional Final=

Ashwaubenon 70, Notre Dame 61

Xavier 60, Little Chute 38

Division 2 Section 3=

Regional Final=

Edgewood 55, McFarland 53

Lake Mills 72, Stoughton 52

Monroe 53, Turner 46

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 48

Division 2 Section 4=

Regional Final=

Brown Deer 70, Grafton 64

Martin Luther 68, Whitnall 66

Pewaukee 59, East Troy 40

Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Whitefish Bay 62

Division 3 Section 1=

Regional Final=

Aquinas 51, Prescott 44

Neillsville 38, Stratford 36

Northwestern 78, Cameron 68

Saint Croix Central 79, St. Croix Falls 39

Division 3 Section 2=

Regional Final=

Brillion 52, Southern Door 41

St. Mary Catholic 57, Westfield Area 33

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Northland Pines 45

Wrightstown 69, Bonduel 54

Division 3 Section 3=

Regional Final=

Darlington 94, New Glarus 66

Lake Country Lutheran 74, Columbus 55

Poynette 62, Richland Center 57

St. John’s NW Military Academy 70, Lakeside Lutheran 34

Division 3 Section 4=

Regional Final=

St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 54

Division 4 Section 1=

Regional Final=

Fall Creek 52, Spring Valley 47

Hurley 63, Phillips 54

Division 4 Section 2=

Regional Final=

Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Kohler 53

Division 4 Section 3=

Regional Final=

Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 44

Luther 67, Bangor 61

Division 4 Section 4=

Regional Final=

Cuba City 73, Mineral Point 49

Randolph 77, Deerfield 57

The Prairie School 76, Williams Bay 43

Division 5 Section 1=

Regional Final=

Drummond 56, South Shore 49

McDonell Central 71, Owen-Withee 50

Northwood 54, Solon Springs 38

Turtle Lake 44, Siren 30

Division 5 Section 2=

Regional Final=

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Oneida Nation 51

Prentice 61, Newman Catholic 57

Division 5 Section 3=

Regional Final=

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 94, Gilmanton 74

Port Edwards 64, Columbus Catholic 59

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 49

Division 5 Section 4=

Regional Final=

Barneveld 61, Monticello 55

Hustisford 59, Cambria-Friesland 53

Stockbridge 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 48

Division 1 Section 1=

Regional Final=

De Pere 84, Bay Port 70

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Division I Section 2=

Sectional Final=

Germantown 84, Kimberly 72

Division I Section 3=

Sectional Final=

Verona Area 50, Arrowhead 40

Division I Section 4=

Sectional Final=

Franklin 57, Milwaukee DSHA 54

Division I Section I=

Sectional Final=

Hudson 55, Hortonville 50, OT

Division II Section 2=

Sectional Final=

Notre Dame 70, Freedom 38

Division II Section 3=

Sectional Final=

Reedsburg Area 78, McFarland 46

Division II Section 4=

Sectional Final=

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 37

Division II Section I=

Sectional Final=

Onalaska 55, Rice Lake 33

Division III Section 2=

Sectional Final=

Westfield Area 58, Amherst 55

Division III Section 3=

Sectional Final=

Lake Mills 65, Marshall 59, OT

Division III Section 4=

Sectional Final=

Howards Grove 38, Oostburg 37

Division III Section I=

Sectional Final=

Aquinas 84, St. Croix Falls 58

Division IV Section 2=

Sectional Final=

Mishicot 57, Randolph 29

Division IV Section 3=

Sectional Final=

Bangor 67, Auburndale 55

Division IV Section 4=

Sectional Final=

Mineral Point 65, Fennimore 33

Division IV Section I=

Sectional Final=

Fall Creek 63, Phillips 53

Division V Section 2=

Sectional Final=

Three Lakes 73, Athens 30

Division V Section 3=

Sectional Final=

Assumption 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 44

Division V Section 4=

Sectional Final=

Black Hawk 55, Albany 39

Division V Section I=

Sectional Final=

McDonell Central 72, Prairie Farm 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content