Shots fired in apparent road rage incident in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (AP/WXOW) — Police in western Wisconsin are looking for a suspect who fired into an occupied vehicle in an apparent case of road rage.

The shooting happened Friday night as a man and his girlfriend were driving north on Highway 157 in Holmen around 7:47 p.m.

Authorities say the driver cut off a man behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet. The man started tailgating the couple and flashing his headlights.

Officials say the couple got off the highway and when they came to a stop sign on the exit ramp, the driver of the Chevy pulled out a gun and shot into the couple’s vehicle three times before driving away.

The couple apparently weren’t hurt.

Holmen police said two 9mm shell casings were found at the scene. The gn was described as a smaller black 9mm handgun.

Holmen police continue to investigate and are looking for a black Chevy Traverse or Equinox with tinted windows. They said the man had a dark-complexion and possibly had facial hair.

If anyone has information on the shooting, you're asked to call the Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212.