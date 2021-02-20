Space station launch honors ‘Hidden Figures’ mathematician

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A space station supply ship has blasted into orbit from Virginia on the 59th anniversary of John Glenn’s historic flight. Northrop Grumman launched the Cygnus capsule from Wallops Island on Saturday. The 4-ton shipment should reach the International Space Station on Monday. It is Northrop Grumman’s 15th supply run for NASA. The company has named its latest capsule the S.S. Katherine Johnson after the Black NASA mathematician profiled in the movie “Hidden Figures.” Her numbers contributed to the Feb. 20, 1962, flight in which Glenn became the first American to orbit the world.