The Lady Cardinals are Sectional Champs

Bangor, Wis. (WXOW) - The one-seeded Bangor girls hosted three-seeded Auburndale in the Sectional Final on Saturday.

This game emphasized the importance of momentum. Bangor jumped out to a 16-4 lead. Auburndale's Georgi Schmutzer responded by hitting four straight threes and led Auburndale to a 26-20 lead. In the trenches, Bangor Senior Haley Jones fought for every rebound and helped seize the momentum before half by pulling within 1.

Second half, Bangor used this momentum to go on a 22-5 run fueled by 9 straight points from Andrea Olson. Once the Cardinals recaptured the momentum, they did not look back. Bangor defeated Auburndale, 67-55.

Bangor's Nora Tucker had 20 points.

Bangor advances to State.