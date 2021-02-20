Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Deb Haaland has stood with fellow tribal members in protesting an oil pipeline, advocating for protecting cultural landmarks and criticizing destruction of Native American sites near the U.S.-Mexico border. Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she’s confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department. The agency has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development. She would be the first Native American to lead the department or any other Cabinet agency. A confirmation hearing is scheduled Tuesday.