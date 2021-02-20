Two Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, two Democratic governors on opposite ends of the country were hailed as heroes for their leadership in a crisis. Now they’re leaders on the ropes. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California are embroiled in distinct political woes. For Cuomo, it’s a federal investigation into whether his administration sought to hide the true toll of the pandemic. For Newsom, its fending off a recall effort fueled by opposition to his lockdowns — and his own personal missteps. But for both men the bottom line is clear: If you’re not careful, the same crisis that can raise your stock can just as easily bring you down.