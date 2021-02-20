Victims of Rock County plane crash identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash earlier this week near Janesville. Twenty-five-year-old Tanner Byholm, of Glidden, and 26-year-old Remington Viney, of Kimberly, were killed when their small plane went down about a mile from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Tuesday. The two were the only occupants of the plane, which was described as experimental. The plane had just taken off from the airport and was attempting to return when it crashed in a wooded, swampy area and became partially submerged in water and mud.